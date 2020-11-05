Government has dissolved the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) board with immediate effect as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at re-aligning the organisation’s mandate with the national development agenda.

Nssa has suffered reputation damage on the back of alleged abuse of pensioners’ fund. Management at the organisation has also been accused of making poor investment choices that have resulted in weakening of revenue base at a time when retirees are receiving meagre monthly benefits.

A three-member interim board will oversee the administration of the pensions authority with a new board set to be constituted within three months, said Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Prof Paul Mavima, in a public notice yesterday. He could not disclose the names of the three.

“The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) is currently engaged in a strategic re-organisation and restructuring exercise, which has been necessitated by the need to respond to emerging issues in the world of work and aligning its mandate with the national development agenda.

“Accordingly, the Nssa board has been dissolved with immediate effect to pave way for this transformation,” said Prof Mavima.

The board, chaired by Dr Cuthbert Chidoori, was appointed in February 2019 by then labour Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza. The Chidoori-led board had promised to deliver a new culture of good corporate governance at the institution but has had its lifespan cut short without seeing through its promises. The Chronicle.