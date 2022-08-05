The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Director for Corporate Affairs David Makwara for fraud involving more than US$182 000.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the development in a statement on Friday afternoon saying Makwara was set to appear in court the same day.

“Allegations are that in August 2021, Makwara hatched a plan to defraud NSSA of thousands of United States dollars by misrepresenting to the Authority that Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd intended to carry out renovations work worth US$182 661.77,” read the statement.

“To achieve his plan, it is alleged that Makwara approached one Nigel Mahachi, the project manager at Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd to give him a quotation for the proposed renovations work at House Number 5 Ruwanga Road in Mandara.

“Mahachi submitted a bill of quantities (BOQ) for the proposed renovations to the accused together with an invoice totalling US$182 661.77.

“Soon after receiving the invoice, Makwara submitted it to NSSA for payment. NSSA, acting on the submitted invoice, transferred the total amount of US$182 661.77 to Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd’s bank account.

“It is further alleged that after the money reflected into the Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd account, Makwara corruptly directed Mahachi to refund him the money.”

The commission stated that this was against the NSSA policy and practice which does not allow a person to be paid money for home improvement directly unless prior approval has been granted.

“To get hard cash, it is alleged that Zivo Project Management transferred a total of US$171 600.00 to Mashwede Diesel Services’s bank account and were subsequently given US$165 000 in cash.

“It is further alleged that in June 2022, Makwara sent Mahachi instructions to add fifteen items to the initial bill of quantities to cover his crime,” further read the statement.