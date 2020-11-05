Meet Cal Vin’s Luveve Girl, Helen Nyati

By Mthabisi Tshuma

At the age of 19, RnB songstress Helen Nyati who hails from Luveve 5 in Bulawayo, is carving out a name for herself in the music industry, something she said was made possible by the late rap king Cal Vin.

Nyati who is known for her track Rich Love, said Cal Vin discovered and helped nurture her talent.

Rich Love which is being played on several radio stations, has been nominated for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in the best newcomer category.

Nyati said she ventured into music two years ago after being discovered by Cal Vin who then mentored her at his Kontrol Tribe home studio in Luveve 5.

“When I recorded my first song with Cal Vin, it was also my first time to be in a studio. I’ll never forget that day as I felt like a star. The song was titled Mama,” Nyati said.

She said unfortunately the song was not completed as the both of them were not impressed by the demo.

“We didn’t finish the project because we didn’t like how it came out (demo). He suggested that we change the beat, but then we ended up focusing on other projects,” said Nyati.

She said Cal Vin believed in her talent to the extent that he named her The Luveve Girl.

Cal Vin who was very passionate about his Luveve suburb seemed to have realised that Nyati had values that were similar to his as he referred to himself as That Luveve Boy.

Nyati has promised to keep Cal Vin’s legacy alive through her works.

She said she was shattered by the untimely death of her homeboy as he was working on a song which he wanted to dedicate to her. Fortunately, the two eventually recorded and completed a song titled Believe Me which is set to be featured on Nyati’s debut album.

“Cal Vin told me he wrote a song for me called Superstar which he was working on releasing soon. He said he penned this track after realising how passionate I was about music and the star he saw in me.

“As part of my forthcoming album, we worked together on a track titled Believe Me which will be released when I’m ready to drop my debut album,” she said.

Nyati said she wanted to make her mentor proud by excelling in the music industry.

“Now that he’s gone, I’m not going to give up on music as I want to make him proud as I promised.

Cal Vin always called me The Luveve Girl so I’m going to try keep the legacy and make sure he’s remembered.

“I’m The Luveve Girl now and I’m doing this for my brother, friend and business partner – Mr Do It All,” said Nyati.

Eager to be Zimbabwe’s hottest RnB songstress, Nyati is now working on dropping her debut 10-track album titled Galaxy. This will be a follow up to the five singles she has released.

To show that she means business, Nyati has roped in artistes from Bulawayo, among them Fab G Mshana kaGogo, Cliff Jeans, D Mile and Mandie Mae. The album which is being produced by Mutual Friends Ent, Ymyles,Troy Larmain was mixed and mastered by M9. The Chronicle.