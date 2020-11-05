Man ‘kills’ neighbour over beer

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A filabusi man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally struck his neighbour with a brick on the head after accusing him of drinking his beer without permission.

Melusi Ngwenya (32) of Lunyame Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to November 10.

Prosecuting Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ngwenya was drinking beer with Mr Sibusiso Dube (28) and Mr Oliver Ndlovu (29) when a misunderstanding arose between them and Ngwenya struck Mr Dube with a brick on the head.

“On 10 August 2019 at around 8PM Ngwenya, Mr Dube and Mr Ndlovu were drinking beer at Lunyame Business Centre. Ngwenya left his beer and went to relieve himself and left his beer behind with Mr Dube and Mr Ndlovu. When he returned Ngwenya noticed that his beer had been consumed.

“He confronted Mr Dube and Mr Ndlovu over the matter and later learnt that Mr Dube had consumed his beer. Ngwenya and Mr Dube had a misunderstanding over the matter and Mr Ndlovu managed to calm them down and they continued drinking,” she said.

Miss Mahachi said the trio later left the business centre headed for their homes and along the way, Ngwenya confronted Mr Dube again. She said the two started fighting and Ngwenya struck Mr Dube with a brick on the head and fled.

Miss Mahachi said Mr Ndlovu rushed to the business centre to get help. She said Mr Dube was rushed to a clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Chronicle.