Woman divorces bedwetting hubby

By Gibson Mhaka

Marriages are supposedly made in heaven, but when things don’t go well even a spouse’s bladder control problems during sleep can be grounds for divorce.

A woman from Umguzana village in Nyamandlovu area of Umguza district has filed for divorce from her husband claiming she was tired of living with him because he was always bed-wetting.

In a matter yet to be heard at the Bulawayo Customary Court Violet Maphosa stated that she could no longer cope with her husband of 20 years Nkululeko Ndlovu’s habit of drinking almost every day and then wetting the bed.

She said her husband bed-wets several times during the night and when she talks to him about it, he turns violent.

She claimed their bedroom now smelt like a urinal, adding that she had now resorted to sleeping in the spare bedroom.

In her suit she stated that her husband’s actions were straining their marriage and that there was no love anymore between her and Ndlovu. Maphosa reiterated that their customary marriage had irretrievably broken down and there were no prospects of a restoration to a normal relationship.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage between them for one or more of the following reasons:

“My husband is a drunkard and whenever he drinks, he bed-wets even many more times before morning and when I talk to him about it, he turns violent and starts beating me.

“I am sick and tired of living in the same house as him because he drinks almost every day and then wets the bed.

In addition to that, as a couple we have also lost love, affection, trust and respect for each other and as a result I want a divorce,” read her papers in part.

Maphosa stated that her husband’s bed wetting habit made their house stink and that she had tried her best to help him stop it to no avail.

She further claimed that whenever she confronted him about the issue; he became violent and started verbally and physically abusing her.

Maphosa, who wants custody of their three children upon the dissolution of their marriage, wants their property, mostly household items and livestock, to be shared equally.

Ndlovu’s response is set to be heard when the parties appear in court. B Metro