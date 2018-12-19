Three arrested, stolen property recovered

By Whinsley Masara

Police have arrested three suspects who allegedly went on a housebreaking spree in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North and stole property worth thousands of dollars.

The trio allegedly broke into 12 homes and stole solar panels, generators, blankets and sofas among other household property.

Following a tip-off police raided the home of one of the suspects leading to the arrest of Talent Mathobela (21) of Lubimbi village, Binga, Emmanuel Mpala (20) and Den Mpofu (38) both of Siganda, Inyathi.

Another suspect, Phila Mpala, who is Emmanuel’s father, escaped and is still at large.

The thefts are said to have occurred between November 8 and December 14.

Police recovered some of the stolen property at the raided home while some of the property was recovered in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park, Pumula and Luveve suburbs.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese, yesterday confirmed the theft and said investigations were underway.

She said she could not divulge much information as it would jeopardise investigations.

Chief Deli said he hoped his people would now enjoy peace following the arrest of the suspects.

He said the thieves were targetting solar panels, generators and batteries which had ready market in suburbs such as Cowdray Park which has some sections without electricity and St Peter’s, Pumula on the outskirts of the city. The Chronicle