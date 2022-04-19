ZACC admits it’s books are in shambles after failing to account for millions

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) has admitted that its books are in a shambles after the Auditor-General Mildred Chiri exposed that it failed to account for millions between 2012 and 2019.

In her latest report, Chiri warned the risk of fraud and theft looms large at ZACC where public funds are spent without supporting documentation for payments for goods and services, and other substantial disbursements.

ZACC in a statement last week Tuesday, admitted that millions were looted but shifted blame to legacy issues. The current ZACC leadership led by Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo was appointed in 2019.

“Chiri’s latest report stated that the Commission failed to furnish her office with supporting documentation for payment of goods and services, and other substantial disbursements,” ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said.

“The Commission would like to state that it is currently studying the document and will issue a comprehensive statement in due course. However, ZACC acknowledges that its books for the period 2012-2019 were not in order owing to legacy issues, which are now an issue of the past.

“Since its appointment in 2019, the current Commission led by Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo, has worked tirelessly to enhance professionalism and transparency in its conduct and execution of its mandate.”

Makamure added: “The Commission has introduced a new culture of conducting business guided by robust standard operating procedures, regulatory frameworks and internal policies and procedure manuals to guide its operations.

“The net result of this new approach to business has been instilling a culture of transparency, accountability, and professionalism. These efforts have not gone unnoticed by ZACC stakeholders who have been working closely with the Commission in fighting corruption.

ZACC said on its part, it has submitted its annual report and financial statement for 2020 to Parliament while the 2021 Annual Report is nearing completion.

The Auditor-General whose work is also referred to technically as the Supreme Audit Institution, noted serious irregularities with the way ZACC handles finances.

Chiri, among other things noted that ZACC derecognized houses amounting to US$2 417 374 in the year 2012.

“On inquiry, management highlighted that the houses were part of the donations from RBZ and were being occupied by some of the Commission’s senior management thus the Commission had no control over the houses.

“I was not availed with any documentation approving the derecognition of these houses.

“There were no supporting documents availed in the form of invoices or supplier statements to validate expenditure and payables amounting to US$2 064 864 and US$474 138 respectively presented in the financial statements.

“In addition, the Commission was unable to avail creditor’s reconciliations for the 2017 financial period. I was therefore unable to perform alternative procedures to obtain assurance as to the accuracy and completeness of these balances,” further read the report. Nehanda Radio