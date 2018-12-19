‘FCP will always be home’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

South Africa-bound FC Platinum attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere says the Zvishavane-based miners will always be his home.

Chinyengetere signed a two-year contract with Telkom Knockout winners, Baroka United, who are also home to another former FC Platinum player Talent Chawapiwa as well as former Chicken Inn shot stopper, Elvis Chipezeze.

The reigning Soccer Star of the Year said there is no way he could forget what FC Platinum did for him.

“FC Platinum will always be my home even after joining Baroka United because there is a lot that the club did for me.

“Yes I’m going away but I also know that the whole FC Platinum family is happy about that,” said Chinyengetere, who became only the second player in the history of the Premier Soccer League to retain the Soccer Star accolade after Peter Ndlovu.

Chinyengetere plays his last game for Pure Platinum Play this Saturday when they host Congolese outfit Otoho in the return leg of the Caf Champions League.

The two teams played to a one-all draw at Stade Marien Ngouab on Sunday with the Zimbabwean champions getting their equaliser from the boot of William Stima after Chinyengetere was fouled just outside the box.

While he might not have scored in Congo, the 30-year-old was always a thorn in the flesh for the host team on Sunday and would certainly relish the opportunity of bidding farewell to the institution with a goal or two on Saturday.

A win for coach Norman Mapeza will get Zvishavane miners into the group stages of the tournament, whose draw will be conducted on December 28, with the pool games getting underway on January 11, 2019. The Chronicle