Bongo ‘killers’ remanded on $300 bail

By Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

Two Bulawayo men who allegedly killed a popular cross border transporter (umalayitsha) Bongani “Bongo” Ndlovu will appear in court on January 25 next year pending their trial at the High Court.

Michael Nqabayezwe Ndebele (22) from Lemon Grove Road, Hillcrest and Adrian Sabelo Mguni (29), a messenger of court, allegedly assaulted Ndlovu at Zarah Lounge and he fell with the back of his head hitting the ground.

Ndebele and Mguni are facing a murder charge and they were remanded out of custody on $300 bail each by Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Sheunesu Matova.

As part of the bail conditions they were ordered to reside at their given addresses and not interfere with State witnesses.

They were also ordered to report at Bulawayo Central Police Station three times a week and surrender all travelling documents until the matter is finalised.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on April 28 at Zarah Lounge in Bulawayo, the two assaulted Ndlovu with fists on the face and body.

“Ndlovu fell hitting the ground with the back of the head. He later died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) on the same day due to injuries sustained as a result of the attack,” he said.

The reason why Ndlovu was assaulted was not mentioned in court.

However, police said the two were with Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni drinking beer when an argument arose with the deceased and it later degenerated into a fistfight.

They said the four teamed up to assault Ndlovu who managed to escape in the company of a security guard and headed for Bulawayo Central Police Station to make a report but before he got there, he fell down and became unconscious.

An ambulance was summoned but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.The Chronicle