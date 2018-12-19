Online TIP reprieve for travellers

By Auxilia Katongomara

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has introduced electronic application for Temporary Import Permits (TIP) to ease congestion at the country’s borders.

The initiative is expected to greatly assist visitors and citizens driving into the country with foreign registered vehicles.

Zimra administers a rebate of duty, which is granted to foreign registered vehicles not intended for consumption in Zimbabwe and temporarily imported into the country by a tourist for his own personal use, but not for disposal, trade or commercial purposes.

The vehicles are imported under a Temporary Import Permit for visitors’ vehicle (TIP).

The rebate is meant to cater for visitors, including Zimbabwean citizens living abroad who come home to visit, specifically for those that will bring their foreign registered vehicles for ease of travelling from one place to another within Zimbabwe.

Previously the TIP was issued manually at the borders resulting in delays and congestion, which are an inconvenience to travellers particularly during the festive season.

“In a bid to bring convenience to travellers, Zimra has developed an application, which will enable travellers to apply for temporary import permits online and in the comfort of their homes and offices, prior to travelling to Zimbabwe. This application enables travellers to cut down on time they spend at the border posts trying to access the temporary import permit,” reads a notice from Zimra.

The revenue authority said one can access the e-TIP mobile app on the Google Play Store, where it has to be downloaded into one’s mobile phone and it can be also accessed on its website.

It said for one to complete the e-TIP application process, they have to activate the account using the activation code and then they can log on to the e-TIP app using their passport number as the username and punch in a desired password.

“Once you have an account, you simply have to log on to the e-TIP portal using your passport number and password. Once you are in, you select “New e-TIP application”.

“You fill in the fields with the requested information, which includes the driver’s information, vehicle information, trailer information if you have any, vehicle owner’s information if the person driving is not the owner and any other information about the goods you are carrying,” read the statement.

“After filling the required information, the applicant then clicks the submit button for the application to go through. An auto-generated message will be sent to your e-mail informing you that your application has been successfully submitted and gives you your e-TIP Reference Number to be submitted to the Zimra officer at your port of entry on the day of travelling to Zimbabwe”.

Previously, travellers applied for the TIP at the ports of entry through a manual process.

This caused inconveniences and delays since travellers had to join queues in order to apply for the temporary import permits. The Chronicle