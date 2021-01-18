Father rapes daughter (2)

By Judge Jarachara

A 34-year-old man from Nyamandlovu has been arrested for allegedly raping his two-year-old daughter.



The man on Friday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 19 February 2021.

Mr Terrence Chakabuda for the State said the man committed the crime on January 10 at around 6AM.

“On 10 January 2021 around 6AM the mother left the juvenile asleep with the father and went out to look for piece jobs.

“When she returned in the afternoon the same day, she found out that the child was having a running stomach which prompted her to prepare salt and sugar solution for her,” said Mr Chakabuda.

He said after four days, the solution did not work and as a result the mother took the complainant to Nyamandlovu Hospital.

It was at the hospital that the complainant revealed that she had been raped by the father.

The mother made a report to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, a man from Bulawayo’s Sauerstown suburb appeared before the same magistrate for allegedly raping his niece after tying her hands and beating her up. The crime was allegedly committed on January 10 at around 7AM.

It is alleged the uncle went to the complainant’s house in the same neighbourhood and accused her of having too many boyfriends.

The uncle proceeded to tie her hands with an electric cable and slapped her.

He raped his niece once.

The niece reported the rape to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.

He was remanded in custody to February 19. The Chronicle