Man goes into hiding after ‘axing’ neighbour to death

By Leonard Ncube

A Nyamandlovu man has gone into hiding after he allegedly fatally struck a neighbour with an axe following a misunderstanding over firewood, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said a manhunt has been launched for Thobile Moyo who is wanted for murder.

Moyo of Godzo Line under Chief Magama allegedly struck 76-year-old John Black Ndlovu with an axe once on the head on Wednesday last week.

This was after the now deceased allegedly found him stealing firewood in Gwayi Grazing area.

“On 15 May at around 11AM John Black Ndlovu went to Gwayi Grazing area in Nyamandlovu in the company of Ndaba Ndlovu (17) and they found the accused stealing their firewood. A misunderstanding ensued leading to the accused striking Ndlovu with an axe once on the head,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

The now deceased sustained a deep cut on the head as a result of the attack and was rushed to Tsholotsho District Hospital while unconscious.

A report of attempted murder was made against Moyo while Ndlovu was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo because of the seriousness of the injuries.

Chief Insp Makonese said Ndlovu’s condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday while still admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

The charges against Moyo were then altered to murder. The Chronicle