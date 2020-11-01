Oleksandr Usyk beats Derek Chisora on points in stylish display

Oleksandr Usyk delivered a stylish and measured display to pick apart Derek Chisora in a points win that underlined his credentials at heavyweight.

The former unified world cruiserweight champion moved with grace and picked punches beautifully to frustrate his British rival over 12 rounds.

An attack in the seventh sent Chisora staggering to the ropes and Usyk was sublime in landing shots on the move.

A shattered Chisora had no reply and lost 117-112 115-113 115-113.

Usyk was given a stern test but the Ukrainian took a step towards a world heavyweight title shot in 2021 with victory over a brave Chisora, who weighed in at almost 40lbs heavier than his opponent.