Man kills co-tenant, poses as next of kin at the hospital

By Nqobile Tshili

A man from Bulawayo allegedly severely assaulted his co-tenant until he fainted, rushed him to hospital where he pretended to be his next of kin and disappeared when doctors called and informed him that the victim had died.

Unit Dube (32) allegedly attacked Tererai Chigwedere (40) in Embundane suburb in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo following a brawl over an undisclosed matter.

The incident occurred last Thursday and Chigwedere died the following day at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Dube informed one of their neighbours Ms Anna Nkomo about the incident shortly after the attack.

Ms Nkomo is said to have informed the duo’s landlord who rushed to the scene and assisted in ferrying Chigwedere to Mpilo Central Hospital in his car.

Sources said at the hospital Dube posed as Chigwedere’s next of kin and when he died authorities phoned him leading to his disappearance.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the murder.

She said investigations on the matter were underway.

“We are investigating a murder case which occurred in Mbundane suburb. A man was assaulted last Thursday and he died the following day at Mpilo Central Hospital.

“The accused who is now on the run is said to have struck his 40-year-old co-tenant with an unknown object and the victim was later rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital while unconscious.

“After the attack, the accused reported the incident to one of their neighbours, Anna Nkomo who upon arriving at their house found the victim sitting in his room with several cuts on his head and face,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said Ms Nkomo alerted the house owner who resides in Gwanda but had visited his relatives in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb.

Asst Insp Msebele said the landlord drove Chigwedere to hospital where he later died.

She said police started to search for Dube so that he could account for Chigwedere’s death.

“The suspect is on the run and police have launched a manhunt. We are therefore appealing to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station,” she said.

“As police we would like to urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when trying to resolve disputes.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the Embundane house where the murder occurred and found the house deserted.

Neighbours said no one had been to the house since the fatal incident. The Chronicle