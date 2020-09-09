Zim government allows domestic and international flights to resume

The Zimbabwean government has resolved to allow the resumption of domestic flights on the 10th of September and international flights next month in order to boost the tourism sector.

Speaking at a Post Cabinet Briefing Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all travellers would be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.

Zimbabwe suspended flights and closed its borders and most businesses last March amid the quest to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

“All travellers will be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.

“The national guidelines for aviation safety and security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff.

“These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitisation and mandatory wearing of masks.”

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa confirmed that cabinet had allowed beer outlets to now operate, but under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

“Following representations from the Liquor Retailers’ Association, seeking permission for liquor retailers to commence operations, cabinet resolved that operations could resume in line with Covid-19 regulations and on condition that no liquor is consumed at their premises,” Mutsvangwa said.