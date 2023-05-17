Minister confirms 868 cholera cases in Zimbabwe, 6 deaths so far

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, on Tuesday, said the government through the Water and Sanitation Hygiene sector was distributing non-food items including aqua tabs, buckets and soap as part of first-line defence in cholera prevention after the country recorded a cumulative 868 cases.

“Cabinet received an update on the Cholera Outbreak Response, which was presented by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Gen. (Rtd.) Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Cabinet is informing the nation that Zimbabwe has recorded a cumulative 868 cholera cases, with 777 recoveries and 6 deaths, reflecting a Case Fatality Rate of 0.69%.

“The Water and Sanitation Hygiene sector is distributing non-food items including aqua tabs, buckets and soap as part of first-line defence in cholera prevention.

“The sector is also involved in hygiene promotion in affected areas, with 500 community health volunteers having been trained on cholera prevention and management

“A team of Ministers headed by Local Government and Public Works and the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care has been dispatched to appraise the Mbare New Lines in a problem-solving and troubleshooting exercise.”

Due to overpopulation, the capital Harare high density suburbs like Glenview, Mbare and Chitungwiza are some of the cholera hotspots.

The first cholera case this year was recorded in February in the town of Chegutu in northwest Zimbabwe.

In 2018 and 2019, at least 10,000 cholera cases were recorded in Zimbabwe with 69 deaths.