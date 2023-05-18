Cape Town Spurs interested in former Bosso winger Daniel Msendami

South African first tier division, Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Cape Town Spurs are reportedly eyeing Botswana based former Highlanders attacking midfielder Daniel Msendami.

Msendami who plays for Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy who are currently the log leaders, has been impressive since moving to the club on loan from Bosso in August 2022 before he went on to sign a permanent deal in January 2023.

According to FARPost, the 22-year-old attacker has attracted interest from the Cape Town based side who are DStv Premiership hopefuls if they manage to win PSL promotion-relegation playoffs.

“FARPost has it on good authority that Cape Town Spurs has already engaged Daniel Msendami’s management,” the online publication wrote on Monday.

Msendami, a product of Highlanders’ developmental side, Bosso 90 has been excelling in the Botswana top flight league scoring goals to help keep Jwaneng Galaxy’s title hopes alive.

He has been described as the “next Khama Billiat” by Jwaneng Galaxy’s head coach Morena Ramoreboli.

“Honestly speaking, Daniel has been doing very well. I think sometimes it doesn’t matter the level you played before but what matters most is the talent and ability you possess.

“I think Daniel has a very special talent. The first time I saw him I compared him to Khama Billiat. I said to myself this one is going to be the next Khama Billiat,” he was quoted by FARPost.

In February, Maritzburg United as well as Black Leopards also reportedly showed interest in Msendami while in April SuperSport United were also said to be keen to acquire his services.

The speedy winger who seems to be on demand, was also said to have attracted interest from unnamed clubs in Qatar and Tanzania.