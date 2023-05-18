Generous Marshall Munetsi nominated for Citizen’s Player Award in France

In-form Warriors star Marshall Munetsi has been nominated for another award in France, barely a month after the Stade Reims man was shortlisted for the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe gong.

This time the 27-year-old is up for the 2023 Citizen’s Player Award held by the Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) playing in France to reward players for their impact off the pitch.

The recognition is a result of Munetsi’s highly commendable philanthropic works, particularly his recent contract with Reims which carries a clause that for every kilometer he runs on the pitch during matches the club donated €100 (US$111) to his Foundation in Harare.

The lucrative deal was commended by the FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Last week, the world football governing body boss sent emissaries to present a jersey, a match ball and a special ball to the former Orlando Pirates player.

Munetsi who is the only African vying for the gong, is named along Aimen Mouffek, Joshua Guilavogui, Mapon Yanga-Mbiwa, Paul Bernardini, Jordan Lefort and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.