Ndiraya wants Murwira permanently

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, is keen to secure Godknows Murwira on a permanent deal.

The utility player is on a one-and-a-half year loan from champions FC Platinum.

Interestingly, his two-year contract with the Zvishavane club expires in December.

The champions haven’t made any attempt to tie him down.

And, Ndiraya believes Murwira will be key to his long-term Dynamos project.

“Murwira (Godknows) has always been in my plans,’’ the coach said.

“His loan with us runs out this December but, as a coach, I would like to have him beyond that period.

“He is one man who can give us a lot, in terms of experience. He is a good player and I definitely want him to stay.

“We have our own vision as Dynamos and, from a coaching point of view, Murwira fits well into that vision.”

Murwira joined FC Platinum last season after an impressive term in Ngezi Platinum Stars’ colors.

He was then loaned out to Dynamos. However, he was injured towards the end of the season with the injury being aggravated during pre-season.

He has fully recovered, following surgery.

The PSL, with the help of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, have been encouraging players, whose contracts have expired or are about to expire, to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, with clubs, for the good of the game.

FIFA have since underscored the need for a win-win scenario, in such cases, since the coronavirus epidemic disrupted the game.

FUZ are currently handling several cases in which players want to move out of clubs since some of the teams haven’t been paying them since March.

The 2020 domestic season remain suspended and there are no indications when it’s likely to begin. The Herald