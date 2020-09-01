Covid-19 death toll reaches 202 in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 death toll passed the 200 mark yesterday to reach 202 after the report of the latest six deaths, three in Bulawayo, two in Matabeleland South and one in Midlands.

There were 85 new confirmed cases, taking the cumulative total to 6 497, but the Ministry of Health and Child Care noted that the rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 63.

The number of confirmed recoveries rose by 160 to 5 221, meaning that 80,3 percent of all infected people are now completely cured with just 1 074 counted as active cases.

The recent spike in Peruvian cases saw South Africa fall back into sixth worst-hit state globally, but the death toll there went over 14 000 to 14 028 out of 625 056 confirmed cases.

With 538 604 recoveries, the number of active cases in South Africa continues to fall to just over 72 000, the lowest for some time as South Africa continues to lower infection rates. The Herald