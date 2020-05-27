Second birth at Plumtree quarantine centre

By Mthabisi Tshuma

A woman who is quarantined at Allen Redfern Primary School in Plumtree gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, bringing to two the number of births at the centre.

On May 8, the first woman gave birth also to a baby girl with no complications.

In a telephone interview Monday, Mangwe district social welfare officer Mr Sicelo Nyathi confirmed the delivery by the woman who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

He indicated that the first woman to give birth has since been released from the quarantine centre after she had completed her 21 days mandatory quarantine.

“We have a woman who was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital on Sunday where she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

“She is still to be discharged from the hospital. The first woman who also gave birth to a baby girl a few weeks back has now been released from the quarantine centre,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said since last week they received returnees from Botswana numbering close to 600.

A majority of them were transported to their respective provinces and cited that the two quarantine centres in the border town are congested.

“Last Thursday we received 511 returnees while on Monday we received 71 people that include 21 males, 45 females and 5 children. The Chronicle