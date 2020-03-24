A’ Level pupil gives birth in hostel

By George Maponga

A Form Six pupil at Gokomere High School gave birth to a bouncing baby girl in her hostel yesterday.

She allegedly went into labour at around 2am and gave birth a few minutes later in the hostel with the assistance of female wardens at the Roman Catholic-run boarding school.

After giving birth, the pupil and her baby were taken to the nearby Gokomere Clinic where nursing staff examined and certified that they were both fine.

Yesterday, concerned parents inundated The Herald with enquiries on the issue.

Roman Cathoilc’s Masvingo Diocese vicar-general Father Walter Nyatsanza, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it’s true, one of our female students gave birth to a baby girl at the school and the mother and her child were taken to a clinic at the institution where both were certified safe.

“At this point we must protect the student who made a mistake. There is nothing that can be done to reverse this unfortunate incident. She needs help to cope.”

Fr Nyatsanza said it was up to the girl’s parents to decide whether she continues with her education or not.

“It is unfortunate that she fell pregnant and authorities at the school were not able to discover it because of the high student population, which makes it hard to closely monitor students.

“Unlike before, nowadays there are some parents who are also against such close monitoring of their children in those areas (reproductive health). It is a catch 22 situation,” he said.

“She is still our student. We cannot discriminate against her on the basis that she is now a mother.

“She can continue with her education, but that all depends with what her parents want.

“We have informed them and they are on their way,” added Fr Nyatsanza.

Other authorities at the school said they were taken by surprise by the incident. The Herald