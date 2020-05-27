SA-based La Dee drops love single

By Mthabisi Tshuma

South Africa-based musician Duduzile Ndlovu affectionately known as La Dee recently dropped a heartbreak song titled Isoka Lam to try and assist those who are heartbroken to heal.

The Afro-pop single is about a man who dumps his lover and goes abroad in pursuit of a lavish life. His lover then tells how she felt after being left by her soul mate.

Speaking from her base in Germiston in Gauteng province, La Dee who is better known for her seraphic vocals said the single is meant to soothe broken hearts.

“Isoka Lam is about a woman expressing how she felt when someone she truly loved left her and went abroad. The single is meant to conciliate broken souls out there who need closure and can’t speak out because deep down, their hearts there are still hurting,” La Dee said.

The singer who relocated to South Africa in 2008 said she was passionate about Maskandi music but after being exposed to the neighbouring country’s music industry, she realised that that type of music only appealed to a few people hence her decision to switch to Afro-pop.

“I relocated to South Africa in 2008 in search of greener pastures. Back then, I was actually doing maskandi music. I later realised it was only appreciated by elderly people mostly so I decided to try something that would accommodate everyone.

“So I thought of Afro-pop and released a song titled Ngiyazifela Ngaye in 2018 and the response was so amazing,” said La Dee.

The suave musician from Bulawayo’s Emakhandeni suburb said she is now working on her second album which will feature the latest single and others that she is planning to release this year.

Her first album, Muhle Ubaba, was a mix of maskandi and gospel. The Chronicle