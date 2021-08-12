Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Renowned Mozambican actress dies giving birth

By Jose Tembe | BBC News |

Top Mozambican actress, producer and director, Hermelinda Simela, has died while giving birth in hospital. The 38-year-old was being treated for complications caused by the delivery.

Her new-born daughter is in good health. The news of Simela’s death has shocked artists here.

Alvim Cossa, a long-time colleague and friend, said that Mozambique was mourning a great actress and a notable producer, responsible for many successes.

“The country has lost a strong, resilient woman, an exemplary mother and, above all, an engine of our dreams,” he said.

“Hermelinda encouraged theatre people and created opportunities for actors to succeed.”

In the capital, Maputo, Simela helped found an important theatre group. She worked across the country sometimes training other performers.

She also travelled and worked abroad, including in Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, India and Spain. She won Best Supporting Actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Virgin Margarida.

