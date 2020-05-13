Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Moza refugee knives rival suitor

27,555

A Mozambican refugee was fatally stabbed by a rival suitor at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge.

A mother and her children stand outside their improvised housing at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp on March 30, 2017. (Xinhua/WFP)
A mother and her children stand outside their improvised housing at Zimbabwe’s Tongogara Refugee Camp on March 30, 2017. (Xinhua/WFP)

Danny Mutisi (28), who stayed at the refugee camp, was pronounced dead on arrival at Chipinge District Hospital.

The rival suitor Simbarashe Muyambo (20), who is also Mozambican, has since been arrested for murder.

Investigations have revealed that during an argument over a woman, the two were involved in a fist-fight, ending in Muyambo stabbing Mutisi on the ribs with a knife. Mutisi collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby clinic and then transferred to the district hospital, but died on the way.

Related Articles

Judge’s son granted bail

26,158

Man murders wife, hangs self

61,266

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zim shot dead in Khayelitsha

61,728

Brothers fatally assault farm worker over seedlings

39,708

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said, when giving more details:

“Police in Chipinge have arrested a 20-year-old man for murdering a fellow refugee aged 28 at Tongogara Refugee Camp on May 4, 2020. The victim and the suspect were involved in a brawl over a woman leading to the victim being stabbed by an okapi knife on the rib cage.

“The victim bled profusely and died upon admission at Chipinge District Hospital,” he said. The Chronicle

Support Nehanda Radio
We need your support to deliver quality journalism. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is valuable. You can support us from as little as US$1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
You might also like More from author
Comments