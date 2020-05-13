Moza refugee knives rival suitor

A Mozambican refugee was fatally stabbed by a rival suitor at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge.

Danny Mutisi (28), who stayed at the refugee camp, was pronounced dead on arrival at Chipinge District Hospital.

The rival suitor Simbarashe Muyambo (20), who is also Mozambican, has since been arrested for murder.

Investigations have revealed that during an argument over a woman, the two were involved in a fist-fight, ending in Muyambo stabbing Mutisi on the ribs with a knife. Mutisi collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby clinic and then transferred to the district hospital, but died on the way.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said, when giving more details:

“Police in Chipinge have arrested a 20-year-old man for murdering a fellow refugee aged 28 at Tongogara Refugee Camp on May 4, 2020. The victim and the suspect were involved in a brawl over a woman leading to the victim being stabbed by an okapi knife on the rib cage.

“The victim bled profusely and died upon admission at Chipinge District Hospital,” he said. The Chronicle