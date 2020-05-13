Chippa coach confirms Mapeza’s case

Chippa United coach, Rhulani Mokwena, has confirmed the gross indiscipline which appeared to have engulfed the club just before he arrived, forcing Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza to quit the turbulent South African Premiership side.

Mokwena, who replaced Mapeza after being allowed by his club Orlando Pirates to coach Chippa United on a caretaker basis, was reported to have recommended the axing of five players shortly after his arrival.

The players are Kurt Lentjies, Andile Mbenyane, Thabo Rakhale, Lehlogonolo Masalesa, Patrick Tignyemb and Diamond Thopola.

Long-serving midfielder, Andile Mbenyane, was also facing disciplinary action.

But, Mokwena says some of the disciplinary issues were there before he arrived at the club, confirming the turmoil which Mapeza was forced to deal with, which forced the Zimbabwean to walk out of the club.

“I was just as surprised as everybody, I think the technical team and even the management — Lukhanyo (Mzinzi) and Wanda (Mbeguzana) were surprised,” Rhulani said during a South African Football Journalists’ Association (SAFJA) press conference conducted via Zoom yesterday.

“When I arrived at training, the first thing one of the analysts showed me was the tweet from FARPost, I think it was, and I was just as surprised.

“Because, when I arrived, the discussion was that there were pending disciplinary cases involving Patrick Tignyemb, Kurt (Lentjies) and (Andile) Mbenyane from under the previous coaches.

“And, I was informed that there were disciplinary investigations taking place behind the scenes, so, of course, I was asked for my opinion and I said, “I’d like to still have a look at the players, without interfering with the processes because I don’t know what happened.”

“I trained with them, I kept them, but it’s a pity that some of the behaviour continued, particularly with Mbenyane. I don’t want to go into the details of these things but the reality is that the club initiated the sanctions and, as a coach, I have to abide by that.

“Of course, Tignyemb left before I arrived and, unfortunately, the club decided to release Kurt and Andile and, as the leader, I had to support the club (in the decisions).

“I can’t take a different perspective if the club makes a decision, I’ve got to say I support the club.”

Mokwena’s candid comments reveal the serious challenges Mapeza was forced to deal with at the club.

The Zimbabwean coach decided to quit.

“I hereby give notice to terminate my contract with Chippa United with immediate effect,” Mapeza’s resignation letter read.

“It is my view that the team is in need of a new voice. As it stands, I do not feel I am able to get the team where it is expected to be for reasons including, but not limited to, the short amount of time I have worked with the team vis-à-vis the expectation of the club and its management.

“The club may benefit from new set of hands with a different skill set and coaching approach. It is my hope that we can reach mutual agreement pertaining to the termination of this contract and severe the relationship in an amicable way.”

Chippa United chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi, also provided an official update surrounding the players.

“Look, I’m sure there are things that the coach is not happy with, but I don’t think it is something that cannot be resolved,” he said. “But it’s about time also that players like Mbenyane must come to the party — he must pick up his socks. I mean, he’s been with us for all these years, and for him to be behaving in the way that we are hearing . . .

“What we are hearing is that he’s got days like Mondays and some days that he just does not come to training, and he’s a player now that has been with us for many years but he has not yet even reached 130 games.

“So now, if you count 30 games times 10, at least he’s supposed to have 300 games. He has played less than 130 games, so that shows you that he has not done a lot for the club. In fact, as a club we have done a lot for him.

“So, now a coach who wants to do well, I’m sure you might hear that coach (Norman) Mapeza was not happy with certain players in our club, and now Rhulani — because he loves his job — in fact he has already identified these dead wood players.

“Unfortunately, as much as we love Andile, the truth must be told that his behaviour is disappointing. But I’m not sure (about the other players), we are still going to engage the coach.

“This is not a final decision, but I’m going to sit down with him and say maybe, let’s wait until the end of the season and then we can take that decision.” — The Herald/Kick-Off.