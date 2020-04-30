Mereki demolitions attract crowds

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Demolitions at the ever busy Warren Park D Mereki yesterday attracted huge crowds with residents following them to see what was being demolished next.

Gatherings were banned at the inception of the lockdown but these council demolitions have been a crowd magnet in high density suburbs ever since the blitz started in Mbare.

Residents pose themselves at risk of contracting the infection as they engage in large numbers running after the municipal police.

The municipal police officers seemingly bask in the attention they will be getting from the crowds as they don’t make any efforts to disperse the crowds.

Yesterday some officers were even singing and dancing in their truck as they were doing their rounds being followed by residents in Warren Park D and Cold Comfort.

It appears as if the people are ignorant of how the disease spread as no-one in their senses would deliberately expose themselves to the disease.

In an interview Tendai Chirimuuta who is a resident in Warren Park D, said they were interested in seeing the demolitions because it is their source of livelihood.

“Kunyangwe kuine corona tinoda kuona zvirikuitika kuhama dzedu nekuti that’s where we earn a living from and its some sort of solidarity with our fellow residents who own tuckshops in our area, we are sympathising with them,” she said. H-Metro