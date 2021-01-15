Evidence: July Moyo, Tafadzwa Muguti responsible for demolitions

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Overwhelming evidence has emerged exposing local government minister July Moyo and Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Tafadzwa Muguti’s lies that the opposition MDC Alliance is responsible for the ongoing demolition of illegal houses in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Nehanda Radio is in possession of a letter from Moyo dated December 17, 2020, ordering Chitungwiza Mayor to adhere to Muguti’s instruction and provide a list of houses to be demolished.

Through their respective offices, minister Moyo and Muguti directly interfere with the council when ordering decisions despite the fact that the minister is on record accusing MDC Alliance councilors of being behind recent demolitions which saw a lot of families becoming homeless in Budiriro.

“I wish to advise that the Provincial Development Co-ordinator was carrying out his normal duties when he instructed on the matters you allude to. I would like to encourage Chitungwiza to cooperate with the Provincial Development Coordinator in the day to day affairs.

“As requested in your letter, I expect the following instructions to be adhered to:

“To rescind the resolution which rotated the Town Clerk post holder from Mrs Machona to Engineer Duma.

“To deal with the issue of leakages of documents

“To supply with the list of all sites to be demolished,” read the minister’s letter.

On January 8, 2021, Muguti sent a follow up letter to Mrs Machona ordering her to provide a response pertaining to the issue of leakages of documents and most importantly to supply a list of sites to be demolished with court orders.

He actually ordered that the response be provided in four days.

“On the 17th of December 2020, his Worship the Mayor of Chitungwiza was guided accordingly by Hon Minister J. G Moyo pertaining to guidance over my earlier requests to council and management. I’m yet to receive full response to the following instructions;

1) deal with leakages of documents

2) to supply a list of sites to be demolished with court orders.

“I expect full cooperation from your office and that the above requested report be submitted not later than Tuesday the 12th of January 2021,” Muguti said in a letter.

Accordingly on the 12th of January 2021, the director of works Engineer David Duma wrote a memo to the acting town clerk in which 40 sites had been identified for the demolition exercise.

“This memo serves to submit the list of proposed demolition sites derived from a meeting held on December 21 at 14:15 hours in the council chamber and chaired by Mr Mvere, the CSO.

“I cross-checked with the one earlier submitted by the housing department and they are similar in most respects. l have noted the absence of the commercial list,” read the memo.

Meanwhile, under the directive of the PDC, Chitungwiza Municipality is set to demolish over 11 000 properties, including houses.

In a statement sent to this publication by MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo, the main opposition condemned the ongoing demolition of houses by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

“The MDC Alliance is strongly opposed to the oncoming houses demolitions in Chitungwiza by the Zanu PF led central government, through the office of the Provincial development coordinator, (PDC).

“He has used council officials to carry out such a heinous act in the midst of the rains and the deadly pandemic, this has been done without the authority or a resolution of the council.

“This is a clear act of interference with the work of the council which is against the spirit and letter of devolution agreed upon by Zimbabweans in chapter 14 and section 274 of the constitution,” he said.

He added; “We consider this move in the same lenses as we viewed operation Murambatsvina and all the houses demolitions inclusive of the most recent ones that happened in Budiriro, Ruwa et al; they are inhumane, inconsiderate and evil.

“It is with utmost disgust that the ministry of local government is abusing state institutions and overriding MDC Alliance run councils to impose destruction instead of construction of homes. As if it is not enough,the illegitimate Zanu PF government is deploying lawfare to victimize all MDC Alliance mayors and councillors who are opposed to house demolitions.

“We are very much aware that land barons belong to Zanu PF the people are very much conscious that the technical wings of councils are controlled by the Zanu PF led central government and these two entities cooperated to fleece citizens of their hard earned money and allowed them to erect housing structures in the full glare of the authorities only for them to declare completely built houses illegal and be demolished.

“Many of our councillors have been arrested for standing with and for the people and that is the reason why Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is unjustifiably imprisoned, that is why our councillors are being illegally recalled and arrested on trumped up charges.” Nehanda Radio