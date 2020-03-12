Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SA man jailed 6 months for sleeping in AFM church in Bulawayo

By Rutendo Ngara

A SOUTH AFRICAN man has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for unlawful entry after he was found sleeping in an Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Nkulumane 12.

File picture of people waiting outside the Western Commonage Magistrates Courts in Bulawayo
Cougo Tsenang (31), who was residing in Nkulumane suburb, was found asleep inside the baptism post by one of the congregants, Ms Clara Tobaiwa (58), from the same suburb.

Tsenang pleaded guilty to unlawful entry when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

The magistrate slapped him with six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offense within the period.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on March 4 at around 8PM, Ms Tobaiwa and a Mrs Dube went to the church and realised that the window was open.

“The complainant unlocked the main door and entered the church and discovered that the accused person was hiding inside the baptism post,” said Mr Shava.

Ms Tobaiwa and Mrs Dube escorted Tsenang to the police station where they filed a report leading to his arrest. The Chronicle

