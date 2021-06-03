Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Homeless Mbire widow appeals for help.

By Daniel Chigunwe

A 95-year-old Mbire widow who leaves alone in a makeshift hut has appealed to the nation for help to build her a home.

95 year old, gogo Kwedza Karombo
Kwedza Karombo of Chihumba village, ward under Chief Chitsungo said she received bricks from a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) however she needs help with the building.

Mbire villager Mr Fresher Muodza confirmed saying the widow is currently leaving in dilapidated small hut.

” We visited her yesterday, she expressed worry of the state of her home and called for assistance from well wishers,” said Muodza.

Meanwhile, Zanu Pf provincial youth secretary for labour and social welfare Brian Jonga said he is going to assist with cement whilst the province will try to raise funds to assist her. The Herald

