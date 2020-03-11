Lindsay ties the knot

By Tiller Maringa and Clodine Manyozo

Controversial dancehall chanter Mildred “Lindsay” Munyikwa has tied the knot.

The dancehall queen tied the knot with Columbus Hlanguyo at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Lindsay was clad in a white dress as she exchanged vows with her husband before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

In an interview with H-Metro, she expressed her happiness as a wife who is going to experience new lifestyle.

“I am happy that I am married and going to experience another life as a wife.

“Now I have someone to share problems with,” said Lindsay.

She also said their relationship started in 2017 and her husband is supportive.

“We have been in a relationship since 2017 and my husband supports me a lot when it comes to my career,” she said.

Although marriage has its own challenges, Lindsay said it would not affect her music career.

“Nothing will change just because I am married, I will continue as usual,” she added.

Despite marriage being a responsibility she said she was ready to balance the two.

“What is needed is to manage both marriage and music life which some perceive as a difficult task,” she added.

Lindsay won an award for the Best Female vocalist at the recent ended 2020 Zimdancehall Awards ceremony. H-Metro