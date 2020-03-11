Prince down but not out

By Snodia Mikiri

Warriors forward Prince Dube missed yesterday’s session as he is nursing a hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday in their 2-1 win over Chapungu, but he insists he will be available for the national duty.

Dube is part of the CHAN 2020 squad that is set to take on Cameroon in their tournament opener, early next month.

Zimbabwe are in group A with host Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali and they have began preparations.

“I am down at the moment but I will recover in time for the CHAN tournament.

“I will be fully fit soon, I will do my best to try and speed the recovery process.

“I have a hamstring problem. I have more goals to score for the nation and I will make it. This tournament means a lot to me, I can’t miss it for anything,’ said Dube.

Dube has become a vital cog in the tournament. He scored crucial goals in the Chan qualifiers that saw the country progressing to the group stages.

He scored five goals in the campaign, a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Mauritius and a brace in their 3-1 win over Lesotho.

Dube is set for a scan later today (yesterday).

“I am going to see the doctor later today for a scan.

“I will then know how long will I be out. I am also hoping for the best,” added the Highlanders star.

Dube said his chances of playing in the castle challenge cup on Saturday is not guaranteed.

Bosso will host champions FC Platinum on Saturday at the Barbourfields for the castle challenge cup.

The challenge cup features the league winners and the Chibuku Super Cup winners.

“The chances of me being part of the challenge cup is fifty-fifty.

“Nothing is guaranteed. We are waiting to hear what the doctor have to say. I would want to play this is a very special game for the team.

“We would want to start on a high note by winning this cup,” said the 23-year-old forward.

CHAN players started training yesterday and Bosso players will join the camp after Saturday’s game.

Dube said they won’t be affected as he said the team did not have major changes.

“We wont be affected by going into the camp later than other because these are the same players we have been playing with previously.

“We have bonded and we understand each other well, there are no big changes.

“I think it’s a matter of hearing the coach’s philosophy since it is a new coach,’ he added. H-Metro