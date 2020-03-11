Wenyika makes huge come back

By Nyasha Kada

Plaxedes Wenyika says her new single Pindurai has been warmly received by music fans.

Apart from the singles, Plaxedes also revealed she has connected well with several of her social media audience.

Wenyika, who had last released music in 2018, made her come back last year November with a beautiful video to the song Zvekare has also released a new song titled Pindurai.

The refreshing inspirational gospel song with a house flair was produced by Oskid.

“The music has been well received and people had really missed some music from me and people are relating to the music.

“Being away for a while also gives me the artiste time to refresh, refocus and energy to come up with new ideas to continue to make good music.

“My social media platforms especially Instagram has also helped me to connect with my audience apart from the music.

“The response I get on the platforms gives positive energy and vibes,” said Wenyika.

She added she is currently working on her new album to be released in August or September.

The album titled “Enigma” will carry a mixed bag of songs including her traditional slow songs.

“I have some collaborations on the album so as to deal with the issue of relevancy as well.

“The album is really going to be mixed and my fans can still expect their slow jams and some other good music.” H-Metro