Gasa spoils Danhiko pupils

By Trust Khosa

Romeo Gasa brought smiles to pupils at Danhiko High School in Msasa last Sunday when he celebrated his 33rd birthday with the disabled.

The Extra Valembe boss, who recently formed the Romeo Gasa Foundation (RGF) which helps the needy, said he was touched by the plight of the less privileged members of the society.

And as a way for remembering the disabled and the less privileged Gasa has vowed to ‘adopt’ Danhiko in his quest to change people’s lives.

Some of the pupils at Danhiko High School

Gasa, who was accompanied by his wife and daughters, management, fans and band members, spent two hours with the pupils as he invited them to the dance floor to showcase their dance moves.

Afterwards, one of his fans – simply known as Chief – dished out wads of bond notes to the wheel-chair bound pupils while others were pampered with goodies sourced by the RGF.

Speaking to H-Metro on the sidelines of the event, Gasa who also unveiled his new manager Precious “Achihoro” Nyandoro said has vowed to change people’s lives.

“It feels good celebrating the gift of life with the less privileged people like the disabled members of our society.

“When my manager Achihoro made this proposal that we come here and make a difference through our foundation, the RGF, I didn’t think twice because I was once here before.

“I felt it was noble to share the little that I have with them and only God knows how committed I am towards helping the needs,” he said.

Gasa who put on a polished performance urged fellow celebrities to share the little they have with the poor.

“I know understand the better the plight of children here.

“The diet is poor and they need other stuff for their studies but what is important at the moment is true love.

“We can’t afford to live a lavish life yet our children are suffering,” he added. H-Metro