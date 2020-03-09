Tino soaring high in France

By Blessing Malinganiza

Tino Kadewere remains unstoppable in the French league 2 after he scored his 20th league goal on Friday.

Kadewere scored the only goal of the match in their 1-0 win over Auxerre.

The striker on loan is now on 20 goals in 24 games and is still the leading top goal scorer in the League 2.

In an interview with H-Metro the 24 year old gave credit to God.

“I can only say it’s God’s work and I’m grateful for this gift and the strength that he gives me and the ability to keep on scoring for my team.

“Like I always say that scoring is fun, even though you score every day the feeling makes it seem like it’s like your first goal.

“So each time I score I get excited no matter how many I’ve scored in the past.

“It’s always a great feeling and I’m happy that I helped my team collect maximum points,” he said.

Kadewere also dedicated the goal to his wife Sharon.

“When I was preparing for the game, I called her and she said I must score for her.

“And I had to since I hate disappointing her and she was so excited. Even when l scored I looked up to where she was sitting in the stands and I smiled at her saying this is for you love,” she said.

The Warriors striker added that it’s his wish to keep on scoring.

“Yes I would love to score more goals.

“My job is to score and I can’t limit myself so if there’s an opportunity for me to score more, I can and I would love to.

“Like what l said before and I think I always say that when l came here that l want to better and also proving my worth to the team.

“l just want the team to do well and l’m also do my best in doing all l can for the team,” he said.

Kadewere says he is trying to keep himself in form for the Warriors upcoming back-to-back encounters against Algeria this month.

“Playing for the country is an honor and would love to bring the form that I am in to the national team if given a chance.

“It’s every players wish to play for their country and l would be glad if l get a call up,” he said. H-Metro