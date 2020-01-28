Former Zim consular to UAE removed from remand in US$1,4 million fraud case

By Desmond Chingarande

Businesswoman and former Zimbabwe Honorary Consular for Investment and Trade in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shamiso Fred, who was facing US$1,4 million fraud allegations, was yesterday removed from remand as there was no progress in the investigations.

In removing her from remand, magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa said the State had failed to provide a trial date within a reasonable period and there was no progress in investigations.

Mugwagwa said the investigating officer was summoned to court to support the State’s averments that there were extra-territorial investigations, but he failed to appear, hence she could not keep Fred on remand because this would violate her constitutional rights.

The magistrate said the State had failed to provide the court with letters to Cabinet or any Cabinet approval of the State to carry out extra-territorial investigations to prove that investigations were ongoing.

Fred is the director for Centreshot Investments, a company that was working to bring the Formula One Grand Prix to Victoria Falls in conjunction with the Tourism ministry under former minister Priscah Mupfumira.

However, the deal collapsed under unclear circumstances.

The complainant is Aissa Ussen, who operates Zimexpress, a bureau de change operating from Borrowdale, Harare.

She was allegedly duped into transferring US$1 400 000 into Fred’s Zimbabwean bank account after misrepresentation that the former consular would pay using her free funds in the UAE. NewsDay