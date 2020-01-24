Maid strangles employer’s son to death, court told

By Prosper Dembedza

A 19-year-old Harare maid yesterday appeared in court on allegations of killing her employer’s son by strangling.

Memory Zvinzveku appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on murder charges.

She was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on January 22, Zvinzveku went to Tafara 1 Primary School to pick her victim.

It is alleged that when they got home, the boy removed his school uniform and put on other clothes before going next door to play with other children.

It is the State’s case that Zvinzveku followed the boy and took him home.

She allegedly strangled him before placing his body on the bed.

The court heard that Zvinzveku went and told Fadzanai Kakunguwo, a neighbour, that the minor was not waking up and she came to check.

Kakunguwo noticed that the boy was dead and he had some scratch marks on the neck.

A post-mortem was conducted on January 22 and it was revealed that the boy had died due to strangulation.