Kasukuwere set to lose farm

By Nigel Pfunde

Former ZANU PF political commissar and G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere has been caught in the land audit dragnet and is set to lose his Mazowe farm, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

His farm manager Shephered Siyanganga received the withdrawal letter Wednesday and signed the acknowledgment of receipt.

The minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Air Chief Marshal Perence Shiri wrote to Kasukuwere on December 17 2019, indicating his ministry’s intention to withdraw and revoke his land offer citing that the development was on basis of downsizing and re-planning purposes.

The letter also stated that Kasukuwere’s farm called Concorpia measured 560 000 hectares hence the need to resize.

“Notice is hereby given that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture,Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement intends to withdraw the offer of land made to you in respect of 556.617 HA of R/E Concopia farm in the district of Mashonaland Central province,” Shiri wrote.

Kasukuwere was given seven days to respond directly to Shiri and file his defense notice(if any).

Kasukuwere responded to the communication via micro- blogging site arguing that he was being persecuted.

Kasukuwere’s tweet complaining that he was a victim of perescution

His tweet however received a backlash, with most Twimbos submitting that Karma was at play.

Some argued that Kasukuwere was a beneficiary of the same system that was now ‘eating’ him and he should not be a cry baby because tables have turned.

“Excellent news.It would be better if the farm is returned to the rightful owners Interfresh.Tinotenda Hurumende,” read on Tanaka Zvirpai’s tweet.

“Zvekubvuta unobvutirwawo waona (If you grab something, you lose it the same way),” said award -winning playwright and actor.

The national agricultural Land Audit was conducted in the country’s 10 districts and 10 provinces between October and November 2018 and only covers 6 per cent of the targeted land.

Tendai Bare, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Land Commission that was in charge of the auditing process which involved over 18,000 farmers, is on record citing fraudulent land allocations and other gross irregularities that subsequently resulted in low agricultural output in the country.

The Land Commission recommended a thorough clean-up exercise that targets multiple farm owners.

Kasukuwere started his own political outfit called Tyson Wabantu and has been setting up structures in different provinces with the latest been Manicaland a fortnight ago.

Popularly known as Tyson, the politician is domiciled in South Africa where he is in a self- imposed exile.

He fled the country in 2017 along with his G40 acolytes Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao.

Their counterpart Walter Mzembi was to later skip bail in a case he was answering to fraud charges that cropped from his stint as Tourism minister.

He also started his own political outfit and is believed to have sold one of his local properties to acquire a house in the plush Fourways suburb in Joburg. Zim Morning Post