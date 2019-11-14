Chicken Inn Bulawayo couple congratulate SA KFC couple

By Bongani Ndlovu

ZIMBABWE’S Chicken Inn couple, Makhosana Mguni and Belinda Nyoni have wished South Africa’s KFC proposal couple, which has received regional fame, all the best.

South Africans last week rallied behind a couple who held a marriage proposal in that country’s fast food joint KFC, reminding Zimbabweans of their very own Chicken Inn couple who were showered with gifts and praises after the gesture.

A video of Hector Mkansi going down on one knee to propose to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at the restaurant in Vaal went viral. And before they knew it, the couple had banks and businesses pledging to sponsor their wedding outfits, cover their decor and catering and chip in towards the lobola, even in the form of livestock.

This gesture reminded Makhosana of the day he went on bended knee to propose to his now fiancé Belinda last year at Chicken Inn Drive Thru in Bulawayo. Local companies and celebrities offered them a wedding cake, suits, venues, decorations, video filming and holiday packages for their honeymoon among many other things.

Commenting on the SA couple, Makhosana said he was touched when he saw them being showered with love and gifts as it reminded him of his proposal. He went on to wish them all the best.

“We’d like to wish them best of luck, years of happiness and love. It’s a beautiful thing they did and it shows that South Africans also believe in love. We also want to wish them a fairy-tale wedding,” said Makhosana.

Asked on how their wedding preparations are progressing, Belinda said they are going well with the nuptials set for December 26.

“Everything is going well; we are still together and the wedding date is set for December 26. For the venue, we ended up hiring Karibu Gardens although Glen Events had offered us for free. Because of the road leading to Glen Events, we turned down the offer as we felt the road might be too muddy during this upcoming rainy season,” said Belinda.

She said the cake, video filming MC and catering have been covered.

“Mrs Michaels who had pledged the cake has honoured, Temba Chirwa who wanted to do the video filming will also make it for the wedding. Shotey, a store have given Makho the suit they pledged and also the MC has fulfilled his honour. Chicken Inn will give us food and cater for the honeymoon.

“New Look Zimbabwe are working on my wedding gown, Ntando on the makeup while Soul Sisters are providing catering.”

Belinda said there were some people who have not honoured their pledges. The Chronicle