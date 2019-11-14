Man battles for life after attack

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Hwange man is battling for life at Brunapeg Hospital after he was accosted and severely beaten by unknown assailants on his way from a bar in the wee hours of the morning.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday near Brunapeg Business Centre at around 2AM.

He said Bukhosi Ndlovu (34), who is employed in Mangwe District, was found lying unconscious by a passerby at around 6AM.

“I can confirm that we recorded an attempted murder case which occurred near Brunapeg Business Centre. The complainant Bukhosi Ndlovu was on his way from the business centre at around 2AM heading home when he was attacked from behind by a group of unknown people using unidentified objects.

“Ndlovu lost consciousness and fell to the ground. He was found by a passerby who sought help from other villagers at around 6AM and Ndlovu was rushed to Brunapeg Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

“From the injuries which he sustained, it shows that Ndlovu was attacked with sharp objects on the head and all over his body. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts to contact the police. The Chronicle