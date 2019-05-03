Fishing expedition ends in tragedy

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a river during a fishing expedition while a 17-year-old teenager died in a scotch cart mishap in separate incidences in Kezi.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said 11-year-old Xolisani Sibanda was fishing in Sun Yet Sen with his friend aged 15 years on Tuesday at around 11AM when he slipped and fell into Simukwe River.

He said 17-year-old Shepherd Hadebe of Zamadube Village was on his way from collecting water when a scotch cart he was riding in overturned on Monday at around 12noon and he died on the spot.

“I can confirm that we recorded two sudden death cases in Kezi. In the first incident which occurred on Monday, a 17-year-old boy, Shepherd Hadebe went to collect water in a scotch cart together with his 10-year-old brother.

“On their way back Shepherd returned home alone in the scotch cart while his brother remained behind. Along the way the scotch cart overturned and in the process knocked him on the head. Shepherd died on the spot as a result of the accident,’’ he said.

“In another incident, an 11-year-old boy Xolisani Sibanda was on a fishing expedition with his 15-year-old friend along Simukwe River on Tuesday. As they were preparing their hooks Xolisani slipped and fell into a pool along the river and drowned. His friend tried to save him but failed and he rushed to alert villagers.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said police were called to attend the scene and they retrieved Xolisani’s body.

He urged members of the public to ensure that whenever riding scotch carts they have reins to control the animals or there must be someone leading the animals in order to avoid such accidents.

Chief Insp Ndebele also urged community members to be wary when near water points.

“Guardians must also warn and monitor their children so that they don’t go near water points without supervision of an adult. In this case it was two children who had gone fishing without necessary supervision,” he said. The Chronicle