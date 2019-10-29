Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘No passports request from ZIFA’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA has not officially requested the Government of Zimbabwe to expedite the issuance of passports to the British brigade players called up by the Warriors technical team.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema addresses the media in Harare. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda
Once that request has been done, the Government will then assist, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Mathema has said.

Mathema was speaking during an interview with ZBC’s Classic 263 radio station on Monday evening.

The Warriors have been struggling to acquire travel documents for the players and ahead of the 2018 Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, the squad had to drop in-form Macauley Bonne after being frustrated by the registrar general’s department in acquiring the travel document.

This time around coach Joey Antipas called up seven Britain and Germany based players who don’t have a Zimbabwean passport as part of his 32 men squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia. The Chronicle

