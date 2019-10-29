Gweru Town Clerk’s hearing begins

By Patrick Chitumba

Suspended Gweru Town Clerk, Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza, is expected to appear before a body of inquiry tomorrow to answer to a number of allegations she is facing.

Ms Gwatipedza was suspended without pay by the MDC Alliance-led council on October 15.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe yesterday said Ms Gwatipedza was served with a notice to appear before a body of inquiry on Friday last week.

“Yes, I can confirm that the suspended Town Clerk Ms Gwatipedza was served with a notice to appear before a body of inquiry on October 30. The hearing will determine if the allegations she is facing are true or false,” he said.

Addressing a press conference announcing Ms Gwatipedza’s suspension two weeks ago, Clr Makombe said she faced a number of allegations which include failure to co-ordinate, monitor and supervise all departments resulting in employees working in silos which consequently affected service delivery.

He said Ms Gwatipedza is also accused of negligence of duty which resulted in council being prejudiced financially.

He said Ms Gwatipedza also contravened the Public Procurement and Debt Management Act.

Clr Makombe also said she stands accused of continuously exhibiting inconsistency in the discharge of her duties.

Meanwhile, Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe, who assumed the post on an interim basis following the suspension of Ms Gwatipedza, has come under the spotlight after it emerged that he allegedly looted more than 4 500 litres of fuel worth over $70 000 from the cash strapped local authority.

This publication is in possession of a letter dated September 15 written to Mr Chikwekwe by Ms Gwatipedza alleging that he committed 84 counts of fuel theft after claiming more fuel than what he was entitled to.

It also emerged that Ms Gwatipedza was in the process of suspending him for contravening Section 4 (d) (Theft or Fraud) of the Labour Act SI15 of 2006 when she was suspended on allegations of mismanagement and incompetence. The Chronicle