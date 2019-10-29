ZETDC vending system crashes

By Pride Mahlangu

The Zimbabwe Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has directed consumers to revert to physical banking halls to purchase electricity tokens following technical glitches which have crippled its prepaid vending platform countrywide.

Zesa public relations manager, Mr Fullard Gwasira, admitted yesterday the concerns by clients over the pre-paid vending system’s failure since the introduction of the new stepped domestic tariff model.

The system has been failing to return tokens and sometimes to buy electricity, inconveniencing customers.

“ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that it is experiencing system challenges with its prepaid vending system.

“We thank you for bearing with us during this inconveniencing but temporary situation and we regret the inconveniences being caused,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

“In the meantime, customers can revert to our banking halls countrywide to purchase electricity tokens while the situation is being addressed. Customers will be advised on the progress of full-service restoration.”

In Bulawayo, Zesa was forced to open its main banking hall in the CBD to serve clients over the weekend and yesterday long queues could still be seen at its city offices.

Mr Gwasira said customers could also use the self-service portal on the Zesa website to assist those whose tokens were generated but not sent.

Last week, ZETDC advised its post-paid customers to pay their bills as they started a move to disconnect defaulters, both commercial and domestic. It said the revenue collection effort sought to enhance service delivery from the power utility.

The entity encouraged consumers to settle their bills for Zesa to efficiently provide service by ensuring infrastructure maintenance and procurement of adequate inputs such as coal for electricity generation. The Chronicle