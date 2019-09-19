Why I left Ngezi: Akbay

By Tinotenda Nyanzira

Former Ngezi Platinum coach Erol Akbay has revealed why he parted ways with the club saying the executive did not fulfil contract agreement.

Akbay, together with his assistant Tendai Chikuni, was sacked on Tuesday after failing to meet the target he was given at the start of the season.

“The club promised me lots of things in the beginning and they did nothing to make sure we can work.

“Also in the beginning of the season when I was hired, other coaches and the board did not agree with executive making my job even more difficult.

“That is the reason why it is not nice to work here so you have to stop working.

“The other reason why I parted ways with them it’s because I was not producing the results they need so if you not winning your games no one is happy,” said Akbay.

He added:

“My relationship with everyone is very good and I do not have a problem with Ngezi Platinum

Madamburo were in good form to compete for the championship during the first half of the season but they failed to win some of their matches dropping points which left them not good enough to chase for the title.

They were also not winning their games last month losing two games in a row to Triangle and Mushowani respectively before a draw with Hwange and another 2-0 defeat to Chicken Inn.

Ngezi bounced back to winning ways against Herentals at the end of the month of August and suffered a shocking defeat to TelOne last Saturday.

The Mhondoro-based side is still yet to announce their caretaker coach to take charge in the remaining games of the season. H-Metro