No miracle for Yadah

By Tinotenda Nyanzira

Bulawayo Chiefs fitness coach Thulani Sibanda says their 2-0 win over Yadah in a Premiership encounter at the National Sports Stadium was as a result of hard work.

Shadreck Nyahwa’s goal in the 50th minute and an own goal by Jonathan Chitereki in the last quarter of the game saw the Chiefs clinching a crucial victory.

“It was a tough game, the fact that these guys are also fighting relegation like us but I applaud the players for keeping composure, showing good intensity and determination which gave us the three points,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda also applauded the match officials for officiating the match with fairness.

“We are still very hopeful maybe without forgetting one think that I need to also mention that the officiating that was here today (yesterday), I think we need to give credit to the match officials.

“So I think we need to thank the referees for that and if we are to have those kind of referees across the country then our game will improve,” he said.

Chiefs are also confident of surviving relegation.

“I think what we have to continue winning, you realised that first half of the season it was difficult for us to grind results.

“Also we were conceding so many goals and I think if you look at the log we have go the worst defence.

“After registration some of the guys like Isaac Badu, we have been better in terms of stability at the back,” added Sibanda.

Yadah were poor in front of goal with Ralph Matema missing a couple of glorious chances.

Yadah gaffer Genesis Mangombe did not show up for a post-match interview after the game. H-Metro