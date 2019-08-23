Government assures Gems on bonuses

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Government has assured the Gems that the promised $20 000 bonuses are being processed and would soon reflect in their bank accounts.

Zimbabwe senior netball team players were now worried that they had to live with more empty promises following their impressive performances at the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup where they finished eighth out of 16 countries last month.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Thokozile Chitepo told Chronicle Sport yesterday that the girls had not received their money, but assured them that it was being processed.

“No need to worry at all, the bonuses are being processed and soon they will be reflecting in their bank accounts,” said Chitepo.

The Gems, who made their maiden appearance at the tournament, played nine matches in total, winning three against Sri Lanka, whom they stunned 79-49 in the opening match. Their second victory was a narrow 51-49 over Northern Ireland. They went on to account for Caribbean side, Barbados 66-41.

Their performances won them fans at home and abroad despite not having the best of preparations, especially during the early stages.

However, as soon as their plight was highlighted, some corporates came on board and assisted in various ways in cash and kind.

Meanwhile, for winning the World Cup, New Zealand players were each given US$300 000 following a public outcry after netball authorities in that country had decided to pay each player US$25 000.

The next Netball World Cup finals will be hosted by South Africa in 2023. The Chronicle