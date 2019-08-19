PSL AWARDS: Ndiraya is July coach of the month as Josta scoops player award

By Rest Mutore

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya and CAPS United midfielder Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo have been named the Castle Larger Premier Soccer League coach and player of the month for July.

The results for the online poll were released Monday by the PSL.

Ndiraya, who has managed to stabilise the DeMbare ship since his arrival, never tasted defeat in July – recording two wins and two draws.

The DeMbare boss beat off competition from Ngezi Platinum’s Erol Akbay who also has the same record for the period under review – two wins and two draws.

Josta has been enterprising for CAPS United and he even sparked controversy when he was left out of the Warriors CHAN squad last month.

Joel Ngodzo

The coaches were forced to draft him into the provisional squad for Mauritius trip though it turned out late that his passport had expired.

One of his best games for the month was against Dynamos in the Harare derby. H-Metro