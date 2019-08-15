Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Sudan’s ex-spy chief banned from the US

17,866

The former head of the Sudanese intelligence service, Salah Gosh, has been banned from entering the United States because of his alleged involvement in human rights violations.

The former head of the Sudanese intelligence service Salah Gosh
The former head of the Sudanese intelligence service Salah Gosh

In a statement, the US State Department said it had credible evidence that Mr Gosh was involved in torture when he was in charge of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Members of his family have also been barred.

Omar al-Bashir, the country’s former president under whom Mr Gosh served, was ousted from power in April.

Related Articles

Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture

20,241

Murdered brothers’ criminal history exposed

50,934

Shot dead and bodies dumped…. Bulawayo brothers…

88,267

Sudan leader vows to ‘uproot regime’

19,674

A Transitional Military Council then seized control.

In a tweet, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, voiced his support for a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

The ruling military council and main opposition coalition signed a declaration about 10 days ago to pave the way for a three-year transition period in Sudan, with a final power-sharing deal to be signed this Saturday. BBC News

You might also like More from author
Comments