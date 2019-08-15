Sudan’s ex-spy chief banned from the US

The former head of the Sudanese intelligence service, Salah Gosh, has been banned from entering the United States because of his alleged involvement in human rights violations.

In a statement, the US State Department said it had credible evidence that Mr Gosh was involved in torture when he was in charge of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Members of his family have also been barred.

Omar al-Bashir, the country’s former president under whom Mr Gosh served, was ousted from power in April.

A Transitional Military Council then seized control.

In a tweet, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, voiced his support for a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

The ruling military council and main opposition coalition signed a declaration about 10 days ago to pave the way for a three-year transition period in Sudan, with a final power-sharing deal to be signed this Saturday. BBC News