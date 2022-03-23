Abel Mauchi recites poem on Zanu PF orgy of violence

Renowned poet and author Abel Mauchi has lambasted Zanu PF violence and penned a poem describing how 35 people from his village under Chief Makore in Gutu were tortured or murdered in the Presidential rerun in 2008.

The poem is sarcastically titled Pamusoro Penyaya.

Mauchi said he was extremely touched by the torture inflicted on innocent people by hooligans and he went through names of 35 real people who were victims.

He made it clear from the onset that he did not support any political party but wrote the poem as a dedication to the tormented souls.

The hooligans went up early as if they were going to work

And only rested at dusk

After beating everyone into pulp

And leaving some dead

I am even afraid to tell this story

Ask them if you think am lying

Mai Win was dipped into boiling traditional brew

Onesmo Singende was forced up a muhacha tree to pick wild apples

They pulled off villagers’ hair and burnt it in the fire

The elderly were made to march as if they were at an army garrison

Villagers stayed in caves to hide from the hooligans

They even poisoned innocent fish in the rivers

Even birds could feel the violence

Animals stopped moving in the forests

Mauchi received standing ovation from the bumper rally including CCC president Nelson Chamisa who said that the poem moved him.

The poem vividly described the scenes. Elderly people were made to toyi toyi like there were at a military garrison. Women were dipped into boiling traditional brew and young girls had their hair pulled off from the heads and burnt in the fire while they watched.

Hundreds of people walked 50km into town on foot to escape the violence and the only CCC councillor who won elections in the area Tangemhare was narrowly missed with an axe which cut off a piece of his ear.

Schools were shut down and pupils were conscripted.

Villagers were made to rub hard ground with their fingers until nails fell off and they were left bleeding. The late former MP Mukonoweshuro had to escape and leave the country.

Mundondo headmaster had permanent injuries while some teachers died from the torture. A man known as Kamba nursed injuries from his bed for a month. Homes were burnt and chicken and cattle looted for meat to feed the thugs. Munyengeyi is one of those who lost everything.

“Mbuya Nehanda had her head cut off by colonialists and Chaminuka was killed. We are still crying for them today and so where is the difference?” asks Mauchi.

Some of the tortured are;

Robbie

Phyllis

Wasvutwa

Sabhuku Chinyama

Onesmo Singende

Mangeyo

Zumbo

Goddie

Mutero

Mukonoweshuro

Mwana waMabhereki

Tangemhara

Gwengo

Murambadoro

Giri

Nzuwa

Mundondo head

Chikwature

Councillor Chidanhika

Dzimiri

Boora

Mhare

Munyengei

Kamba

Mai Win

Masvingo Mirror